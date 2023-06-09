EWSD — For more than 40 years, Essex High School has guided students with disabilities to work in the community through its Employment Program.
Since the program got its start in the 1980s it has partnered with hundreds of local employers, which offer various responsibilities and duration of employment.
“We try to support students who are worried about entering the labor force successfully, trying to support them in either finding their first job or developing skills that would be relevant to any job,” EHS special educator and employment specialist Benjamin Beatty-Owens told the Reporter.
The goals and interests of all the participating students vary, with some students expressing anxiety toward starting their first job, and others having already worked as an apprentice, or through an outside program.
“Everything from very basic skills…to, in coordination with our guidance department, planning for the future,” Beatty-Owens said.
EHS partners with a broad range of different employers from Ace Hardware to the UVM Medical Center.
Each job opportunity is designed for the individual student with varying lengths and responsibilities. Some students may just try out a role for a day while other students will spend their entire semester working.
The work hours are completed during the school day, either during a one-period length or two periods back-to-back. Students are paid a monthly stipend based on successful attendance and progress being made, but a “perfect score” is not the goal.
“The real purpose of the stipend is to be able to build in ‘do they have a bank account? Do they know how to deposit a check?’ It's about building the financial literacy,” Beatty-Owens said.
Funding for the stipends is budgeted by the school district like all other department budgets, with a set amount every year.
There are times when a student is very successful with the program where the school will inquire about getting the student on the employer’s payroll.
“Ideally, for students by the time they're ready to graduate, they've had a really successful experience and they might have a job offer,” Beatty-Owens said.
Along with one-on-one counseling and stipends, the program provides transportation for those who need it and has five job coaches available who work alongside Beatty-Owens and Suzanne Scannell, special educator and employment specialist who co-coordinates the program.
Before Beatty-Owens joined the program it was run by Peggy Spaulding and Mickey Bonges for several decades.
"The Employment Program offers students a way to demonstrate their full potential and truly shine outside of the classroom setting,” Scannell told the Reporter.
This semester the program has 53 actively involved students, two of whom work at Essex’s Ace Hardware.
EHS junior Sam Chase sorts tools sold by Ace Hardware and helps blow up inflatables, but his favorite thing to do is build kids wheelbarrows, which can be used by aspiring gardeners.
“I also like sorting the bird seed and cleaning the recycling,” Chase said.
Through the job program, Chase has learned about working with tools, building and listening to others
EHS senior Gideon Schrumm has worked four jobs through the EHS program. Currently, he works for Ace Hardware where he does a lot of stocking.
“I personally like stocking, I like the organization element of this job, it’s been quite nice,” Schrumm said.
Schrumm was one of four students accepted into Project Succeed where he will get his college education after graduating from Essex High School this year.
Project Succeed is a Vermont based post-secondary education and independent living program provided by the Howard Center for students with intellectual disabilities and autism. The program works in collaboration with colleges and universities in the area.
“It’s a program which helps people like me with disabilities get a college education which is nice. I’m quite privileged that I got into it because not many people do,” Schrumm said. “I feel a lot of people have benefited from this program.”
Schrumm has not yet decided which of the four local universities he will be attending. He was also recently offered a part time job with Ace Hardware after his success with the store through the EHS program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.