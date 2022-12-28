EWSD — 3rd and 4th grad students of Westford Elementary are participating in the Traveling Mural Project with other schools from across the country.
During their art classes, the students worked to create a folk art landscape inspired by folk artist Heather Galler who uses oil, acrylic and mixed media to create vibrant murals of animals and people.
After the students completed their mural, they divided it into 10 pieces and sent nine of them to partner schools also participating in the Traveling Mural Project. After the pieces were mailed the students learned about the geography of their partner schools and their local geography by mapping how fair their pieces will travel.
They have begun to build their new mural with the pieces they are receiving from the partner schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.