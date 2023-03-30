ESSEX — A former state police officer pleaded not guilty to 20 felony and misdemeanor charges during a March 23 arraignment at the Vermont Superior Court.
Essex Town resident Giancarlo DiGenova allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars of personal items from a storage room at the Williston state police barracks.
The specifics of the four cases brought against DiGenova by the state can be found here.
The March 23 arraignment was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. but due to some server issues the court was experiencing it was pushed back so the judge could read the applicable materials.
Before the arraignment began, DiGenova’s attorney Robert Kaplan cited a probable cause challenge for all 20 charges. He then challenged four specific charges citing his interpretation of the statutes the state was using to charge DiGenova did not match the charges.
“I think if you look at the language of the statute that’s the conclusion I’ve reached,” Kaplan said to the judge.
The court ruled all charges were based on probable cause and dismissed the challenges.
When the arraignment was able to take place, DiGenova pleaded “not guilty” to all four cases.
“It’s important to remember that charges are merely accusations, that there is a long road ahead to get to the bottom of everything that has been alleged against Mr. DiGenova,” Kaplan told NBC5 after the arraignment.
DiGenova is currently scheduled to appear in court May 12 at 2:30 p.m. for all four cases. He will also be appearing at the Vermont Superior Court in Barre, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. to be arraigned for charges brought to him by Washington County.
If found guilty, DiGenova could face up to 60 years in prison or thousands of dollars in fines according to NBC5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.