ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The 2023 legislative session opened up Jan. 4 with the Senate and House committee assignments. The assignments and goals of Essex and Essex Junction State Senators are detailed below.
Chittenden Central State Senators
Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden Central), the Senate’s new President Pro Tem, is returning to the Judiciary and Appropriations committees, both of which he worked on last session.
“I'm very happy to be going forward with my work in both areas this time out, they were my first choice,” Baruth stated in an email to the Reporter.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary has authority over matters relating to judicial and legal affairs; and motor vehicle and homeowner liability insurance. The Senate Committee on Appropriations oversees bills and resolutions appropriating money from the State Treasury.
Baruth hopes to find ways to make Chittenden County communities safer through his work on the Judiciary Committee. He feels a lot of community anxiety around retail theft, particularly from store owners, as well as gun violence, so he would like to work to fix those issues.
The Appropriations Committee is still working to finish distributing hundreds of millions of federal dollars. Baruth said the committee plans to allocate that money to “crucial places” such as mental health services and affordable housing.
“Additionally, as Senate President Pro Tem, I'm just hoping to keep the Senate functioning smoothly, and to help our new members – like Senators Vyhovsky and Gulick – get their ideas over the finish line too,” Baruth stated.
Sen. Martine Laroque Gulick (D-Chittenden Central) has been appointed Vice Chair of the Committee on Education and Clerk for the Committee on Health and Welfare, which were her first and second choices, respectively.
The Senate Committee on Education has authority over matters relating to education, libraries and literary or scientific subjects.The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare works on matters relating to the preservation of health, old age assistance and social and economic security.
Gulick wants to continue centering equity throughout Vermont’s education system from curriculum to restorative practices to resources and finance. Gulick also wants to bring attention to the “old, crumbling, inefficient and sometimes toxic” school buildings.
“It is time that we, as a state, prioritize the repair and/or reconstruction of our school facilities to align with current educational practices, safety standards and climate goals and to keep our children, teachers and staff safe,” Gulick stated in an email to the Reporter.
For the Committee on Health and Welfare, Gulick wants to prioritize mental health by offering strength and needs based services to houseless folks, those suffering from addiction disorders and students.
“All of these areas currently lack adequate staffing, so workforce development must be a priority in all the work we undertake in the legislature,” Gulick stated.
Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Chittenden Central) was assigned as the Vice Chair of the Government Operations Committee and Clerk of the Judiciary Committee where she will work alongside Baruth. Both committees were Vyhovsky’s first choice.
The Senate Committee on Government Operations works on matters relating to the administration of government and justice; compensation of and retirement benefits for public officials and employees; suffrage; nominations and elections; municipal corporations; military affairs, including veterans and civil defense; public records and open meetings; and reapportionment.
“My general goal is to make Vermont a more affordable and equitable place for all,” Vyhovsky stated in an email to the Reporter. “As a renter, social worker and someone who grew up in a single-parent working-class home I am acutely aware of the many crises facing Vermonters.”
Vyhovsky hopes to address police oversight, voting accessibility and education, tackling privatization and the misclassification of state workers and modernizing the legislature to make it more diverse and accessible in the Government Operations committee.
In Judiciary, she hopes to look at continued decriminalization and therapeutic use of drugs, addressing whole community safety and looking to move away from reactivity and towards proactive community investment, mental health care and education, as well as reforming Vermont prisons to be trauma-informed and restorative, ending cash bail and life without parole.
Outside of the two committees, Vyhovsky wants the legislature to address the childcare crisis, the mental health crisis, the housing shortage and climate catastrophe.
“It promises to be a busy and complex session,” Vyhovsky stated.
Chittenden North State Senator
Sen. Irene Wrenner (D-Chittenden North) stated she is delighted with her assignments as Clerk of both the Agriculture Committee and the Institutions Committee.
The Senate Committee on Agriculture works on matters relating to agriculture and the Senate Committee on Institutions oversees matters relating to public buildings, lands in which the State has an interest, and the Department of Corrections.
Wrenner begins her day with the Agriculture Committee which she selected as her first choice because she likes to support Vermont farmers by eating local; and the municipalities she represents in the Chittenden North Senate district are home to spacious farmlands she finds distinctive to Vermont’s beauty.
During the afternoon Wrenner joins the Institutions Committee which focuses on allocating money within a capital budget to operate and manage state-owned buildings and infrastructure.
“As a new legislator my goal is to get up to speed quickly. I have begun to climb the State House learning curve, meeting many new staff, legislators and appointed officials, reviewing various bills in progress and researching concerns raised by constituents,” Wrenner stated.
Wrenner stated she is embracing her role as a single point of contact for her constituents who have previously had multiple senators represent them before the district reorganization.
“Representing this new “purple” district, I welcome the opportunity to bring the voices of Chittenden North residents into the Senate differently than past “blue” or “red” officials,” she stated.
After knocking on many doors and speaking with her constituents Wrenner believes she has a good understanding of their concerns including “affordability and preserving our land and water resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.