This meeting will be in person at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online.
• JOIN ONLINE: Zoom Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060 or click here
• JOIN CALLING: (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.