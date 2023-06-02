ESSEX JUNCTION — The Community Concert series by the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction will put on its next performance 3 p.m. July 9 with singer and songwriter Jon Gailmor.
“Gailmor is passionately committed to the power of music, emotions and laughter, and boy do we need all of them, now,” the Church states in a May 31 press release.
The family friendly show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $20 suggested donation and free for 18 and under for the family-friendly show.
Tickets are available here, and over the phone by calling the First Congregational Church at (802) 878-5745.
Concert proceeds will support EDD Adaptive Sports and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction.
