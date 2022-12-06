ESSEX — As the days pass and winter holidays approach, homes continue to be decorated with holiday lights and holiday ornaments. To promote the holiday spirit, the Town of Essex is running a holiday lights contest.
Homes interested in participating should register by tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the Town’s website. Registered homes will be featured on a route to allow for neighbors and community members to enjoy the decorations and vote on the winning home.
The voting will commence Dec. 9-23 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. After two weeks, prizes will be awarded from local businesses. The routes and voting portal will be linked on the Town’s website and on the Town’s Facebook page after Dec. 7.
“Help us spread the holiday spirit!” the Town website states.
