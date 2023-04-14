ESSEX TOWN — The Selectboard unanimously voted for Andy Watts and Tracy Delphia to continue as chair and Vice Chair at the April 3 Selectboard meeting.
Watts was first elected to the Selectboard in 2014 and was recently reelected in an uncontested election. Delphia is now two years into her first three year term on the board.
Watts was nominated for chair by Selectboard Clerk and Ethan Lawrence and Delphia was nominated by selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury.
Hill-Fleury also nominated Lawrence to continue as the Selectboard’s Clerk. Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin spoke to voice his interest in the role, which Lawrence supported by nominating him.
Lawrence said he’s limited on time, which he mentioned at previous meetings leading up to the new Selectboard term.
“Kendall does a really good job of reading through the minutes and understanding check warrants,” Lawrence said. “He really does a more thorough job and I think that it would be a good service to our Town to have Kendall Chamberlin as Clerk of our Selectboard.”
Delphia and Hill-Fleury withdrew their nominations for Lawrence and the Selectboard voted unanimously for Chamberlin to serve as the new Clerk.
There were no other nominations and the reorganization agenda item was over within five minutes.
