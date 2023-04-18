ESSEX TOWN — A unanimous vote from the Selectboard at its April 17 meeting secured the Town’s first steps in purchasing property for a new municipal office.
With last night’s vote, town staff now have Selectboard approval to execute a purchase and sales agreement for land the Town would like to use for its new municipal offices
Once the agreement is signed, the Town will have seven months to investigate the property before closing on the purchase. During that time, the Town will ensure the site is developable. The location has not yet been disclosed.
The proposed purchase price for the property is $3 million and a $150,000 deposit must be paid soon after signing the purchase and sale agreement. Town staff anticipate an additional $100,000 to be spent on site investigation, permitting and consulting fees.
Staff recommends using the Town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for the purchase and related costs. The Town of Essex received $3,299,951.45 in ARPA funding, which needs to be earmarked by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026 or it will be returned to the treasury.
Finding a new space for the municipal offices has been a focus of the Selectboard and Town staff since May 2022, soon after separation became final.
The current municipal building, located at 81 Main Street, is on land owned by the Town but falls within the bounds of the City of Essex Junction. The building is also not big enough for the current Town staff.
The motion, made by Vice Chair Tracey Delphia and seconded by Dawn Hill-Fleury, came after an executive session by the Selectboard to discuss authorizing the staff to execute a purchase and sales agreement.
Community member Lorraine Zalloom asked the Selectboard if, once all the contracts are signed, the Selectboard would make public the other sites that were looked at and how the rate was determined for the chosen site.
“I’d love to have a little more information for how that was arrived at,” Zalloom said.
Once the purchase and sales agreement is signed by both parties it will be made public and Town Manager Greg Duggan believes it will answer a “decent number” of Zaloon’s questions, but he would like to see a legal opinion on what specifics can be revealed outside of the agreement document.
Watch the full meeting here.
