ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard voted unanimously to approve the formation of a Community Advisory Board to the Essex Police Department.
This decision follows two years of work between Essex BEST and EPD, including survey responses indicating not all community members feel safe or have trust in EPD. The Community Advisory Board aims to fix this.
“Getting to where we are tonight has been a partnership hand-in-hand between community members and members of the EPD,” Ta-Tanisha Redditta, a co-chair of Essex BEST, said at the Feb. 21 Selectboard meeting.
Essex BEST, Building Equity, Solidarity and Trust, is a policing, safety and racial justice task force composed of over 20 community volunteers and municipal leaders.
In a 2020 public safety survey conducted by outside experts from Creative Discourse, at the request of municipal leaders. 200 residents responded to the survey. Of the respondents 36 identified as BIPOC, 145 identified as white and 33 chose not to answer.
The data from the survey reflects different experiences of safety in Essex based on the racial identity of the respondent.
Fifty-seven percent of BIPOC respondents and 47% of white respondents reported observing or experiencing racism in Essex.
BIPOC respondents reported feeling less safe than white residents, observing or experiencing racism at higher rates, and had more negative interactions with police in general as well as in Essex.
Nearly one-third, or 31%, of BIPOC respondents reported their feeling of safety as “less safe” in Essex scoring selecting a 2 or 3 out of 5 while only 10% of white residents reported feeling less safe.
The results of this survey led to the initial creation of Essex BEST and nearly three years later, the Community Advisory Board.
The main goals for the board currently include;
Break down barriers, generate trust, establish or improve relationships and foster understanding and communication between the Essex Town and City of Essex Junction communities and law enforcement.
Foster active and robust participation, creativity and vision, and diverse representation among the CAB members. Diverse representation includes diversity based on race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion/creed, and socioeconomic status, among others.
Foster better policing by understanding the issues of the systematically marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed members of the Essex Town and City of Essex Junction communities
Ensure application of equal protection under the law
The CAB will work toward these goals by reviewing quarterly data, providing feedback to the police department and educating the community on police business. The board plans to act as a conduit between the community and the police department.
Should the City of Essex Junction vote to approve the creation of the same committee, the CAB will be made up of three members from each municipality. For the first year, a member of Essex BEST will serve on the committee to ensure a seamless transition.
As of now, the terms for members will last three years.
The groups of three will fall under their respective municipalities, and their stipends will be paid by the municipality they belong to. The meetings will follow open meeting law to ensure transparency, as that is the point of the board’s creation.
“One thing I don’t want this to become is a police-run board, and that it’s not transparent,” Chief Ron Hoague said. “There’s been a lot of work that’s gone on over the last couple of years with these folks and we want to make sure that this is a meaningful effort.”
Hoague did admit some members of EPD are hesitant about the creation of the advisory committee.
“I will tell you that there is some doubt, there’s been some concerns in the police department from some of the people that work there about this effort,” he said. “I support what we're doing here with the advisory effort, I would not support anything further than that, as far as oversight or change of disciplinary procedures.”
After seeing drama ensue in some other towns that have created police advisory boards, Hoague feels the work done between EPD and Essex BEST has gone much better.
“In my opinion, it’s been a much more thoughtful and much more productive effort than I've seen some other towns take, and I certainly think we have come to a much better place,” Hoague said.
The Selectboard will be advertising the board positions as it does for other committees and it will be interviewing the candidates when the time comes. Town Manager Greg Duggan estimated late-March to early April for the timeline.
Essex BEST will be presenting to the City Council in late March.
Once the CAB’s meetings begin, Hoague plans to be “fully-engaged” and said he will attend every meeting.
Watch the full meeting here.
