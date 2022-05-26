SeaComm recently covered the cost of orders at Nomad Coffee in Essex Junction. The event was announced in advance, and 123 people received free coffee and breakfast paid for by the credit union.
SeaComm staff also provided each individual with coffee tumblers, reusable grocery bags and other giveaway items.
This event is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program, which enables SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve.
