SeaComm presented a $500 donation to Essex CHIPS (Community Health Initiatives & Programs for Students).
The donation will be used to fund the Grand Prize at the upcoming Spring Raffle fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the organization in its mission to provide direct service programs for local youth and their families, including the FriendCHIPS Mentoring Program, Quality Youth Development Project, and a youth food shelf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.