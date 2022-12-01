SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of Feeding Chittenden. The funds will assist the organization’s mission to alleviate hunger by providing nutritious meals and cultivating opportunities locally during the holiday season.
Feeding Chittenden operates Monday through Friday with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters like SeaComm. Pictured from left are SeaComm South Burlington Branch Manager Larry Bridglal and Feeding Chittenden Major Gifts and Communications Manager Anna McMahon.
