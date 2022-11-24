SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of Aunt Dot’s Place in Essex Junction.
The funds will be used to support the food shelf, which provides more than 400 nutritious meals to local residents in need.
The organization also offers personal care items and pet supplies to low-income households in the Essex area.
