SeaComm recently donated $1,000 to Age Well. The funds have been used to support the March for Meals, which is a collaboration with Meals on Wheels to deliver nutritious meals and safety checks to older adults throughout Vermont.
With help from volunteers and sponsors like SeaComm, Age Well continues to provide essential services to more than 15,000 seniors each year. Age Well are Associate Director of Development & Communications Madeline Graham, Development Grants Associate Katelyn Irwin and SeaComm Branch Manager Joseph Feltz.
