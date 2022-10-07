EWSD — Third graders at Summit Street School taught Principal Colleen Birner how to ride a bike this week.
The activity served as was their final assessment in their unit on "how-to" writing.
During the lesson, students reminded to stay balanced and utilize her brakes.
