ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Tammy Gilbert, a math teacher at Essex High School, is the district's UVM Outstanding Educator of the Year.
The announcement was made during a day of in-service learning for teachers and staff ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
Here's what Gilbert's peers said about her:
"Her classroom exudes warmth and provides a safe space for students to learn under no pretenses. She is a master teacher who motives and inspires students in such subtle ways that they hardly know they are under her spell ... Any student will tell you that they feel welcomed, valued and confident in her classroom. When I think of our district vision, I think of this teacher. She is truly committed to growing hearts and minds for a better today and tomorrow. Everyday, every way, everyone."
Each year, the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, together with state supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont NEA, honor the state’s outstanding educators.
All of the award recipients will be invited to the 42nd Annual Outstanding Educators' Day at UVM on Nov. 9, 2022.
