ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Summit Street School held an assembly at the start of the school year to present a staff member with a special piece of home.
Students and colleagues gave Tika Dhakal, Summit's new lead facility technician, a Bhutan flag to display on the wall in the gym.
Bhutan, located in southern Asia between China and India, is where Dhakal is from. Dhakal has already made great connections with students who speak Nepali.
