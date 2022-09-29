ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Over 70 students, community and municipal leaders, local and state policy makers, community organizations, educators and school leaders came together on Sept. 23 to discuss what the future of career and technical education can look like in the region.
The Career & Tech Center Strategic Visioning Summit was an all-day event held at The Essex. Four sessions throughout the day focused on sharing stories of and dreams for career and technical education, and brainstorming ideas and planning actions steps. The work tied in with Gov. Phil Scott's initiative around career and technical education.
