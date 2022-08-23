TOWN OF ESSEX — Town of Essex’s Kate Cioffi Shungu will be enshrined in Endicott College’s 2022 Hall of Fame class on Oct. 1 for her time on the college’s tennis team.
Cioffi Shungu, a 2012 graduate of Endicott and a 2008 graduate of Essex High School, is now a member of the 24th Hall of Fame class. The program was introduced in 1994 and currently has 59 inductees.
Endicott College is a Division III school and member of the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
From 2008-2010, Cioffi played both singles and doubles tennis. During her first year, Cioffi Shungu played singles and held a regular season record of 14-2, helping Endicott win its first CCC Championship in the history of its women’s tennis program.
Other honors Cioffi Shungu earned include First Team All-CCC recognition during her second year, a recognition she received each subsequent year. In her third year she was named to the CCC Academic-All Conference Team where a student must maintain a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Throughout her three years of playing, Cioffi Shungu’s record was as follows:
2008: 15-2
2009: 14-4
2010: 11-2
Off the court, Cioffi Shungu majored in sport management and completed internships with the Vermont Frost Heaves semi-professional basketball team as well as TopNotch Resort and Spa.
Before coming to Endicott, Cioffi Shungu participated in USTA Team Tennis New England and made First Team All-Conference in singles play 2005-2008. After graduating from Endicott, she earned her masters in recreation and sport management from the University of Arkansas.
Cioffi Shungu now lives in Texas and works as the football academic adviser for Texas Tech. She joined Texas Tech in 2020 after working as the lead football adviser for three years at Stony Brook University on Long Island.
