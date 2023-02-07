The Essex Junction High School class of 1983 is looking for classmates who graduated to join a 40th reunion event. Save the date for the weekend of July 1 to gather at Lang Farm barn for a night of music, trivia and great food.
Know someone who should be invited? Reach out to TJ Jones Moisan, xray4tj@aol.com or Pam Letourneau Fallon, missesfallon@gmail.com.
Event organizers are looking for the following classmates:
Tim Aiken, John Austin, Christopher Baker, Penny Baker, Helen Barker, Brian Benoit, Lana Benevento Knight, Tim Blondin, Randy Bolia, Michael Breault, Joe Busch, Stephen Bushey, Stephen Carter, Brian Collins, Joey Cota, Tammy Cota Blais, Todd Currier, Diane Degan McDonald, Mark Denno, Terrie Doba, Theodore Downs, Leslie Doll, John Gammel, David Gokey, Trudy Groff, Shawn Harriman, Richard Lee Hobbs, Andrew Keene, Wolf Keiser, Shelia Kim, Matthew Klem, Randolph LaFountain, Gina Lamberti, Peter Lara, Jeff Lawrence, Melanie Marchacos, Michelle Mathieu Scott, Scott Miller, Thomas Moore, Matt Nealy, Mary O'Donnell, Scott Perry, Cynthia Porter, Andrew Pott, Owen Rich, John Richards, Grey Root, Michael Rowland, Judi Sabourin, Jennifer Simmonds, Connie Spencer, Stephen Ticehurst.
