HORNETS FOOTBALL — The Essex High School Hornets football team will return to the field carrying the title of state championship, led by new head coach Ethan Curtis.
In 2021, the Hornets claimed the seventh state championship title in EHS history, an honor the team hasn’t seen since 2009 when Curtis was playing on the team as a high schooler.
Despite their huge victory last year, the Hornets will not be seen looking back, instead they will continue to move forward.
“I told our group that last year is in the past, it is now their time, they need to write their futures,” Curtis stated in an email to the Reporter.
With tryouts completed and the new team coming together, Curtis said he sees the team’s energy flying around the field as they prepare for their first game tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 2, against Rutland.
Before becoming the head coach, Curtis spent several years coaching both the offensive and defensive line. These unique experiences made him the coach he is today.
“Coaching the line on both sides of the ball is something special,” Curtis stated. “I have learned to take a team first mentality as well as how selfless linemen are. Being a former player on the 2009 state championship team and now being able to lead the team, is truly amazing.”
Winning the state championship as both a player and a coach was a dream come true to Curtis. This year the team will see his second dream come true: becoming head coach.
“I am extremely lucky and fortunate to have been given this opportunity,” he stated. “I won’t take it for granted and I express to our athletes to not take anything for granted either.”
As a former player for the team, Curtis stated his younger self would want a head coach who is passionate about the team and ensures all the athletes put the time in on the field and in the classroom.
“I [would] want someone who not only leads but leads by example. I would want someone who is driven, focused and has a vision of what the program can be. I am trying to be all of that and more,” Curtis stated.
With one day left until their first game, Curtis said the team’s energy is high and they are ready to compete with the best in the state.
“We want to play hard nose Essex football. We may be a bit younger this year, but our players are going to play with the same tenacity as the guys from last year. I hope after week one, they will remember who we are returning,” he stated.
