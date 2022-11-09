ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — A second-grade teacher at Essex Elementary School is a recipient of UVM's Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.
Anna Meehan was surprised with the honor late last month by administrators and Superintendent Beth Cobb.
"I strive to build a classroom community that fosters strong relationships between classmates and teachers," her page on the district's website states. "I feel this is key to ensuring a year of growth for students in terms of their social and emotional well being as well as academic growth."
When Meehan isn't teaching, she enjoys spending time with her family and being active outdoors.
Each year, the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, together with state supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont NEA, honor the state’s outstanding educators.
All of the award recipients will be invited to the 42nd Annual Outstanding Educators' Day at UVM on Nov. 9, 2022.
