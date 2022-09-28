ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — A 20-year educator at Essex's Center for Technology has been named the school's teacher of the year.
Dan Clark, an instructor in the automotive technology program, was selected for the distinction last week.
"His good nature, willingness to go above and beyond for students (and staff), content knowledge and ability to make his lessons engaging and accessible for all students, are only a few of the reasons why Dan was nominated!" a release from the district states.
Students in the automotive technology program gain training and experience in the principles of automotive diagnosis and repair. Students study braking systems, steering and suspension, all-wheel alignment, engine repair and basic electricity including starting and charging systems.
Students learn in a shop environment and have the opportunity to work on many vehicle types, including motorsports equipment like ATVs and dirtbikes. Students also learn how to safely use the equipment and tools found in an automotive shop: hydraulic lifts, floor jacks, mount and balance tire equipment and diagnostic equipment.
