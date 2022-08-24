ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — For Superintendent Beth Cobb, this upcoming school year is all about being “happy and proud.”
“One of the things I want to focus on this year is being happy and proud,” she said during the school board’s Aug. 23 meeting. “I am happy and proud to work at EWSD every day I come to work.”
She feels especially “happy and proud” this August, which feels different than the last two summers. There will be fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place when school starts on Aug. 31, and teachers, staff and administrators are excited.
Cobb said research says if students and staff are happy and proud, then EWSD is doing its job as an equity-driven district. One of her goals for the 2022-23 school year is to have focus groups with students and staff to find out if they are happy and proud, and if not, what can be done to make that happen.
Over the summer, EWSD added new staff and implemented several new tools, strategies and systems that are aimed at contributing to that “happy and proud” atmosphere. Here is a condensed list of what Cobb shared with the school board on Tuesday:
EWSD is celebrating its fifth birthday this year (officially on July 1, 2022). A logo was created, and the district will be celebrating online by creating a “History of EWSD' page on the website.
The district welcomed Corinn Haker, an additional early childhood educator/special educator. Her hiring increases the number of preschool classrooms across the district from five to six. This additional classroom, located at Essex Elementary School, opens up another twenty slots for Essex preschool children.
Renee Langevin was hired as the new education technology integration specialist at the high school. Langevin comes to EWSD from the Mount Mansfield District and is filling the role left by Carrie Malekoff’s retirement.
Brittany Ouellette was added as the assistant director of finance. Ouellette comes with school district experience and is an Essex High School graduate.
The Child Nutrition team is gearing up to implement Vermont’s Universal Meals Act. As the district transitions back to our pre-COVID style of service, it is focusing on re-implementing reusable plates and trays as well as utensils.
The district added a multilingual webpage that reflects its current equity work and updated practices in this area.
EWSD held its first ever Curriculum Camp in June. Seventy-five EWSD preK-12 educators engaged in two days of teacher-led projects that led enhancements and improvements in curriculum, assessment and instruction.
During the 2022-23 school year, the district will enhance its assessment and data system with the use of a common universal screener and progress monitoring tools for reading and mathematics. These tools will be used across all K-12 schools.
Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, social emotional learning coaches reached out to stakeholders for feedback and made some adjustments and enhancements to the SEL Essential Standards for 2022-2023.
EWSD’s Equity Procedure has been written and will be presented to the school board at its next meeting. Each school will develop an Equity Team to support the implementation of the procedure.
- Work was done this summer to update school security cameras and radio systems to ensure EWSD is in-line with industry safety standards, Cobb said.
