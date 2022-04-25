ESSEX JUNCTION — In an effort to combat food insecurity in the community, the Rotary Club of Essex will be hosting a food drive this Saturday at the Price Chopper on Center Road. Collected food will be donated to the Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction.
Tim Gendron, the club’s Food Insecurity Committee chair, said though this is the first food drive the rotary has held, it's just the next in a long line of efforts the group has taken to feed those in need.
In the past, the Rotary Club has worked with Meals on Wheels, Heavenly Food Pantry and Aunt Dot’s Place, all local organizations that help those who are food insecure.
“We’ve been involved with them for a number of years,” Gendron said.
The Heavenly Food Pantry serves approximately 80 families per month in the Essex community. It is an essential food program to help feed our hungry neighbors, Gendron said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Rotary Club members will be present at Price Chopper to assist donors with information about the specific needs for Heavenly Food Pantry, which include:
Items needed
- *Cereal
- Cake mix
- Brownie mix
- *Campbell's chunky soups
- *#2 lb. Bags sugar
- Tuna fish
- *Canned fruit
- *Toilet paper
- Small dish detergent
- *Canned tomato products
- Baked beans
- *1# bags rice
- Canned corn
- *Tooth paste
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
Gendron said he’d like to thank Matt Lumsden Real Estate for lending their box van to transport the collected items to Heavenly Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.