The Rotary Club of Essex will be holding a food drive at the Price Chopper on Center Road in Essex on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donated food will be collected to benefit the Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction. The Heavenly Food Pantry serves approximately 80 families per month in the Essex community. It is an essential food program to help feed our hungry neighbors.
Please go to Price Chopper on Saturday, September 16 and help Rotary collect non-perishable food items. Rotary Club members will be present to assist donors with info about the specific needs for Heavenly Food Pantry. Also, food items can be brought to Kaitlyn Raymond Insurance Agency at 29 Upper Main St., Essex Junction and Community Bank at 54 Pearl St., Essex Junction all week leading up to the food drive.
Many thanks to Matt Lumsden Real Estate who is lending their box van to transport the collected items to Heavenly Food Pantry. Also, a huge thank you to Price Chopper for allowing us to occupy the front of their store.
Items needed:
Cereal
Juice
Cake mix, brownie mix
Brownie mix
Chunky or Progresso soups
Canned fruit
Canned meals – Ravioli, Beefaroni, Beef stew
Baked beans
String beans
Toothpaste
Shampoo
Jam or jelly
Mayonnaise or salad dressing
Pasta and pasta sauce
Reusable shopping bags
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.