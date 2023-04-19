EWSD — Robert Carpenter of Essex Town will now sit as chair of the school board after a unanimous vote from members at their April 18 meeting.
Carpenter was nominated by Diane Clemens at the start of the meeting. Her endorsement was followed by a nomination from Andre Roy for former chair Erin Kennedy Knox; she respectfully declined.
“The decision to not continue as chair was difficult but yet it wasn’t because I knew that we definitely have a deep bench here,” Kennedy Knox said.
The role of chair is significant because of the time and effort required, which Kennedy Knox didn’t think she could do with other priorities she is now committing time to.
“This is a big job, it’s an important job. I want to make sure that we have someone that can dedicate the time and the energy,” Kennedy Knox said.
In closing, Kennedy-Knox spoke about how proud she is of the board and its commitment to working with a level of respect and dignity toward one another.
“I know that that’s going to continue because I’m sure a lot of you know that not all boards are like that,” she said.
Carpenter’s unanimous vote into his new role was echoed by a round of applause.
“Erin has done an incredible amount for this board and has brought us through a lot of different things,” Carpenter said. “Not many people know how much she has done in the background.”
From calls and emails to other work done in a timely manner, Carpenter described the ways Kennedy Knox had been setting up the board for success.
“I have very big shoes to fill. Erin, we just appreciate everything you’ve done,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter was appointed to fill an empty seat on the board in November 2021. He subsequently won election in April 2022. Professionally, he works for a national youth-focused nonprofit.
The board voted unanimously for Scott Brown of Essex Junction to continue his role as vice chair and Marlon Verasamy of Essex Junction to sit as the new board clerk, filling the role opened by Carpenter.
Watch the full meeting here.
