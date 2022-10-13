Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The eastern Adirondacks Mountains and most of central, northern, and eastern Vermont, except Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with leave debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Storm total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts, will cause sharp rises to near bankful on many rivers and streams. The Ausable River is expected to reach minor flood stage by Friday afternoon, with additional minor poor drainage and urban street flooding possible tonight into Friday across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...Moderate to Heavy rainfall will continue across Vermont and portions of northern New York through early Friday morning... As of 10 pm, rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1 inch have occurred from Esex and Clinton counties in New York east to the spine of the Green Moutains in Vermont. Moderate to heavy rain at times will continue through early Friday morning from the eastern Adirondacks through all of Vermont with rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches and locally higher amounts possible. The main impacts will be ponding water on roadways, clogged storm drains, very slippery travel due to wet leaves on roads. Some areas may experience some basement flooding due to ponding water. There is still a possibility of some localized greater flooding due to flooded streams and possible moving water on local roads. If you traveling overnight, use extreme caution and if a road looks flooded...turn around don't drown. If you live near a flood prone, quick rising stream, monitor condiitons closely and seek higher ground if flooding occurs. The heaviest rainfall will be exitong slowly from west to east around daybreak Friday.