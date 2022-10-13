ESSEX JUNCTION — Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter.
CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13 board of civil authority meeting.
Manley is one of the 15 justices of the peace on the board who work alongside Essex Junction City Council and the city clerk. On Wednesday, the board met to elect a chair, appoint election workers, and discuss early ballot processing and a new politicking policy.
When the ballot processing agenda item came up, Manley advocated the board vote ‘nay’ in implementing early ballot processing. He then began to discuss his worries with the tabulator’s “network capabilities.”
"The biggest problem with these machines is that they're definitely network capable…. And none of us in this room can fully guarantee that those things can't be connected, which would allow that if they're in operation counting ballots, we cannot guarantee that a third party can't hack into them somehow to see how the count is going," Manley said.
Vermont’s tabulators do not have any wired or wireless connectivity, Condos told the Reporter in an Oct. 13 email. The units do not communicate with each other and cannot be remotely accessed.
“These baseless statements are ludicrous, and patently false,” Condos stated. “These kinds of baseless claims, based on pure conjecture on Seth Adam Manley’s part, do a great disservice to our democracy and to other voters.”
Pat Murray, a justice of the peace who works in network security, spoke during the meeting to explain hacking into the ballots is not possible.
“I would be happy to go over the specifics of the technology at a later date with anyone to describe how simply having the ability to connect to a network does not in fact, make it hackable,” Murray said.
The state allows boards of civil authority to decide if they would like to process ballots early. If the board votes “yes,” Essex Junction would be able to process ballots ahead of election day, following guidance set by the Secretary of State’s Office while under supervision from city clerk Susan McNamara-Hill.
The board of civil authority cannot deviate from what the Secretary of State requires for the election process, which Manley said he understands.
Justice of the Peace Brian Christie spoke in support of Manley’s claims that the ballot counters can be hacked, citing unspecified court documents from outside Vermont that quote an attorney general who said a ballot tabulator can be hacked without being connected to the internet.
“These are facts that are on the table and are of concern, so I agree with my colleague here. We shouldn't pre-process any ballots due to the vulnerability,” Christie said.
Christie did not elaborate on where exactly these claims are from.
“This is another example in the national trend of election deniers using baseless claims, misinformation and outright lies to weaken voter confidence in the integrity of our elections process,” Condos said.
City Council Vice President Raj Chawla raised his hand remotely to address the claims. Chawla reminded the board they must follow the election procedure set out by the Secretary of State.
“That [tabulator] procedure really isn't up to debate or change,” he said. “I don't think the debate about theories on the machines is appropriate for this body at this time.”
The newly-elected board chair Dylan Giambatista called a vote on if the board should approve the early ballot processing procedure. The only ‘nays’ cast were from Manley and Christie. The motion passed.
Since Manley is running for CHI-22 State Representative he cannot work at the polls for this election, city clerk McNamara-Hill said to the Reporter.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.