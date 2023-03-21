ESSEX JUNCTION — City Manager Regina Mahony and City Council President Andrew Brown will be on Town Meeting TV Wednesday, March 22 at 5:25 p.m. to present the FY24 Essex Junction budget and ballot items.
The budget was approved to go to ballot by the City Council March 8 and will be voted on by residents April 11 on the City’s 2023 Town Meeting Day.
Watch here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.