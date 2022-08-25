176 Chapin Road, Essex

This home in Essex has a spacious eat in kitchen, a gas fireplace and three bedrooms. On the lower level there is a bonus room for whatever you fancy and a family room that is great for relaxing after a long days work.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $453,000

Square Feet: 2,008

HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, bonus room, new kitchen

Listed by The Hammond Team of KW Vermont

