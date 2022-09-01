This house in Essex has a massive two car garage and a spacious, comprehensively shelved mudroom that greets you upon entering the house. The first floor of the home also has a convenient laundry room and half bathroom and a primary suite.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)
Price: $789,900
Square Feet: 2,380
HIGHLIGHTS: 5.6 acres of land, rustic fireplace, hot tub, wood stove
Listed by Matt Havers of Flat Fee Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.