201 Old Stage Road, Essex

This house in Essex has a massive two car garage and a spacious, comprehensively shelved mudroom that greets you upon entering the house. The first floor of the home also has a convenient laundry room and half bathroom and a primary suite.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)

Price: $789,900

Square Feet: 2,380

HIGHLIGHTS: 5.6 acres of land, rustic fireplace, hot tub, wood stove

Listed by Matt Havers of Flat Fee Real Estate

