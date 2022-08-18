9 Dunbar Drive, Essex Junction

This three bedroom, four bathroom townhouse in Essex Junction has a open floor plan and hardwood floors. There is a deck off the dining room leading to the backyard which is great to enjoy during the warmer months.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)

Price: $599,900

Square Feet: 2,807

HIGHLIGHTS: walk-in closet, gas fireplace, master suite

Listed by Brian French of Brian French Real Estate

 

