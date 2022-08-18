This three bedroom, four bathroom townhouse in Essex Junction has a open floor plan and hardwood floors. There is a deck off the dining room leading to the backyard which is great to enjoy during the warmer months.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)
Price: $599,900
Square Feet: 2,807
HIGHLIGHTS: walk-in closet, gas fireplace, master suite
Listed by Brian French of Brian French Real Estate
