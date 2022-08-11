The primary suite of this colonial home in Essex has a bathroom with a custom tiled shower. There are two other bedrooms and lots of closet space as well as a eat in kitchen with space to entertain guests.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $529,000
Square Feet: 2,064
HIGHLIGHTS: colonial home, large kitchen, primary suite
Listed by Elliot Rocheleau of Flex Realty Group
