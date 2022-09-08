This four bedroom, three bathroom home in Essex has a open floor plan and primary bedroom suite on the first floor. It is also surrounded by woods and includes a two car garage.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $469,900
Square Feet: 2,284
HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, first floor bedroom suite, wooded area
Listed by Sarah Harrington of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
