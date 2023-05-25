This $565,000 home in Essex has lots of space with two acres of land, large closets and multiple garages. The backyard is massive and the home has plenty of windows, which let in lots of natural light.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Price: $565,000
Square Feet: 2,608
HIGHLIGHTS: two attached garage spaces, spacious closets throughout, Over 2 acres of land
Listed by David Raphael of Artisan Realty of Vermont
