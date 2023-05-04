This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Essex is located in the OakRidge neighborhood and has lots of amenities. Granite kitchen countertops, a large foyer and high ceilings make the home feel timeless and give the new owner a opportunity to make the property their own.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $529,900
Square Feet: 2,452
HIGHLIGHTS: $255 HOA fee, 2 attached garage spaces, gas fireplace
Listed by The Hammond Team of KW Vermont
