This home in Essex Junction has over 2500 feet of living space and a large fenced yard with a deck. The kitchen has been updated and includes a island and breakfast bar. Just past the kitchen is a private primary suite with a balcony. Showings begin at noon on Saturday Dec. 3.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full
Price: $475,000
Square Feet: 2,882
HIGHLIGHTS: cul-de-sac, large fenced yard, 2500+ feet of living space
Listed by Julie Lamoreaux of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
