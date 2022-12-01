2 Brookside Avenue, Essex Junction

This home in Essex Junction has over 2500 feet of living space and a large fenced yard with a deck. The kitchen has been updated and includes a island and breakfast bar. Just past the kitchen is a private primary suite with a balcony. Showings begin at noon on Saturday Dec. 3.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

Price: $475,000

Square Feet: 2,882

HIGHLIGHTS: cul-de-sac, large fenced yard, 2500+ feet of living space

Listed by Julie Lamoreaux of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

2 Brookside Avenue, Essex Junction

1 of 13

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you