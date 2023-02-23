23 Walnut Lane, Essex Junction

This home in Essex Junction has a $220 HOA fee that includes a neighborhood pool, tennis/pickle ball courts, snow removal and lawn care. The house has a wood burning fireplace, a large kitchen and pantry and two car garage.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $449,000

Square Feet: 1,446

HIGHLIGHTS: First floor primary suite, cathedral celings, soaking tub

Listed by Giles Wagoner of Flex Realty

