...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, with localized higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, impacting both the
morning and evening commutes on Friday. Power outages are
possible due to heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times on Friday. The snow could mix with rain at
times in the valleys, before tapering off to snow showers on
Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
