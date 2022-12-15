11 Upland Road, Essex Junction

This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard.

Bedrooms: 

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half)

Price: $429,900

Square Feet: 1,421

HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood floors

Listed by Aaron Chiaravelotti of KW Vermont

