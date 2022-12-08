This home in Essex Junction has two first floor bedrooms and a two car garage. There is also a renovated full bathroom and laundry located on the first floor. The outbuilding includes a work bench and lots of space for projects.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $369,900
Square Feet: 1,430
HIGHLIGHTS: two car garage, two first floor bedrooms, outbuilding with work bench
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
