This raised ranch in Essex has almost 2000 feet of living space and a sweet back deck. There is an attached two car garage and a detached three car garage included in the property.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $429,000
Square Feet: 1,932
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, back deck, brick hearth
Listed by Christopher King of King Real Estate
