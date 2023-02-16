Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch, and snow accumulations up to 2 inches. * WHERE...All of northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's and this evening's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will likely begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, then transition to freezing rain and sleet around daybreak, and finally end as a period of snow Friday this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&