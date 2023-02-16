14 Ketcham Drive, Essex Junction

This condo in Essex Junction has a large back deck and balcony to enjoy the sunsets and views of the Winooski River. There is an in law suite in the basement level that has a kitchen and full bathroom.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 (1 full, 2 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $499,000

Square Feet: 2,806

HIGHLIGHTS: townhouse, front porch, spacious kitchen

Listed by The Conroy Group and Dave Kleh of KW Vermont

