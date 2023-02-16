This condo in Essex Junction has a large back deck and balcony to enjoy the sunsets and views of the Winooski River. There is an in law suite in the basement level that has a kitchen and full bathroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4 (1 full, 2 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $499,000
Square Feet: 2,806
HIGHLIGHTS: townhouse, front porch, spacious kitchen
Listed by The Conroy Group and Dave Kleh of KW Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.