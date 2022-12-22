...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight Thursday night, and peaking during the early to mid
afternoon Friday before abating in the evening. In parts of the
southern Green Mountains in Vermont, and in parts of Essex
County, New York, these strong winds may arrive soon after an
elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the
region. This could exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
