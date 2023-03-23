This large home in the city of Essex Junction has a modern kitchen and primary suite that both benefit from large windows that let in natural light. Outside there is a large spacious deck with views of trees that is the perfect place for a party or summer barbecue.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 2 three-quarter)
Price: $625,000
Square Feet: 3,549
HIGHLIGHTS: modern kitchen, vaulted ceilings, climate-controlled wine room
Listed by Elizabeth Fleming of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
