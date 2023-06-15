This house in the town of Essex features a fireplace and huge windows to let in natural light. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $585,000
Square Feet: 2,840
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, heated garage, large closets
Listed by Ingrid Hedbor of Coldwell Banker Islands Realty
