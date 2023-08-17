Located in the town of Essex, this home has a handy gas fireplace and views of the Green Mountains. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. The pool in the backyard is perfect for taking a dip before it gets too cold.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $1,325,000
Square Feet: 4,227
HIGHLIGHTS: Green Mountain views, swimming pool, 11.9 acres of land
Listed by Susan Kaminski of Coldwell Banker Islands Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.