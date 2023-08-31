This house in Essex includes a primary suite with two walk in closets and a tub with jets. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, a large center nook and breakfast nook.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $725,000
Square Feet: 2,808
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, colonial style home, 9.9 acres of land
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
