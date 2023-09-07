This house has it all including a modern kitchen, a stately open front porch and a finished basement with a egress window. The first floor also has a mudroom area and a music room/study.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $605,000
Square Feet: 10,454
HIGHLIGHTS: $275 HOA fee, 2 attached garage spaces, quartz countertops
Listed by Dana Valentine of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
