342 Chapin Road, Essex

This house in the town of Essex includes a spacious backyard with western views of a pond to watch the sunset. The house has a large kitchen with a stainless steel oven and tile floors.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $675,000

Square Feet: 2,550

HIGHLIGHTS: 2 garage spaces, 4.25 acres of land, vaulted ceilings

Listed by Shawn Cheney of EXP Realty 

